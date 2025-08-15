POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in a drive-by shooting that sent more than a dozen bullets into a Pompano Beach home earlier this month..

New footage shows a barrage of bullets being unloaded at a home near the 1300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 6.

A white car can be seen in the video pulling up to the home, then two people exited the vehicle and began to open fire at the house.

The shooters then hopped back into the car shortly after, speeding away.

Detectives say nobody was inside the home at the time of the shooting, and nobody in the surrounding area was hurt.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit is urging anyone with information to contact Det. Lisa Almanza-Londono at 754-333-0693 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

