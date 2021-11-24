OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing out of Oakland Park..

Khristopher Langley, 24, was last seen near the 1500 block of Northeast 33rd Street, Monday evening.

Langley stands at around 5′ 10″.

He has a black ponytail, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and grey shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.

