(WSVN) - Broward County officials are seeking the public’s help to find two missing people.

Neville Palmer, 78, was last seen in North Lauderdale near Kimberly Boulevard and Southwest 71st Avenue, Saturday night.

Palmer stands six feet and two inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police said he was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers.

Palmer’s family said he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

The BSO Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 78-year-old Neville Palmer. He was last seen around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 in the area of 7100 Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale. If you have info call 954-764-4357. https://t.co/M9E4512nQR pic.twitter.com/imaefipKYg — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 10, 2021

Cephita Exama, 67, was last seen in the area of 46th Avenue and 32nd Street in Lauderdale Lakes, Saturday night.

She stands at about five feet and five inches and weighs about 140 pounds.

According to investigators, she suffers from a medical condition that requires immediate attention.

Exama only speaks creole.

The BSO Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Cephita Exama. She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 near the 3200 block of Northwest 46th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes. If you have info call 954-764-4357. https://t.co/EmrNGYNiK2 pic.twitter.com/4JfBEDbYnQ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 10, 2021

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these missing people, call police.

