FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Stephanie Bentley, 48, was last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 16, at around 11 p.m., but was not reported missing by her family until Aug. 31.

Bentley stands at about 5 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Bentley’s whereabouts, call BSO.

