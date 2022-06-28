TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a 10-year-old boy missing out of Tamarac.

Albert James was last seen in the 8300 block of Sands Point Boulevard, at around 8:30 p.m. on June 27.

He stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and brown sandals.

If you know anything about James’ whereabouts, please call 954-321-4268.

