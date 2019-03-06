BSO seeking 2 who spent $3.5K with fraudulent credit cards

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating two men who spent thousands with a fraudulent credit card at several Broward County supermarkets.

Cameras captured the duo in action at a Publix in November 2018.

BSO said the two crooks have hit at least five different locations of the supermarket across Broward County, charging more than $3,500.

One subject is said to be a male with a medium build and a goatee. The man was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, army fatigue shorts, a brown cap and sunglasses.

The other subject is said to be a bald, heavyset male with a faint goatee. The man was last seen wearing a black V-neck shirt with a white undershirt and black pants.

If you have any information on the fraud, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.