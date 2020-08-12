BSO searching for thief who stole guns, cash at Oakland Park apartment complex

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a thief who was seen on camera stealing guns from an Oakland Park apartment complex.

The break-ins happened at the complex along the 100 block of Lake Emerald Drive, late Sunday night.

Deputies said the crook got away with two loaded guns and cash.

If you have any information on this thief’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

