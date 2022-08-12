WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to detectives, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle in Weston, Thursday.

Perrotta is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs around 80 pounds.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Perrotta was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and a black beanie. He was also possibly riding a gray BMX-style bicycle with bright blue-colored tires.

Anyone with information on Perrotta’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP.

