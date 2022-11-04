WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were shot in West Park.

Deputies responded, around 8 p.m., to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where a reported shooting occurred.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and the other in the arm.

They were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.