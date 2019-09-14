BSO searching for missing elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to investigators, 83-year-old Yakaterina Fomina was last seen at her assisted living facility along the 3000 block of Northwest 43rd Court, at around noon, Saturday.

Officials said Fomina is experiencing the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s and only speaks Russian.

She stands 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, cream-colored capri pants, a blue headband and black sandals.

Detectives urged anyone with information on Fomina’s whereabouts to call BSO’s Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4268 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

