NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

The search is on for 16-year-old Daniela Repiso. BSO said Repiso was last seen Friday morning at her grandmother’s home in North Lauderdale.

BSO missing persons detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 16yo Daniela Repiso. She was last seen in North Lauderdale on 6/4. If you know where she is call 954-764-4357. https://t.co/2uujGgJVQe pic.twitter.com/WlMZ6UF9eA — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 7, 2021

Repiso was last seen getting into a white vehicle and was wearing a dark colored shirt.

She stands about 5 feet, 2 inches and has black hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detective Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or contact BSO via Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.