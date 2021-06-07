NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.
The search is on for 16-year-old Daniela Repiso. BSO said Repiso was last seen Friday morning at her grandmother’s home in North Lauderdale.
Repiso was last seen getting into a white vehicle and was wearing a dark colored shirt.
She stands about 5 feet, 2 inches and has black hair and dark eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detective Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or contact BSO via Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at 954-764-4357.
