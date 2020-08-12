BSO searching for missing 10-year-old boy last seen in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The search is on for 10-year-old Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus.

@browardsheriff is currently looking for Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus, a 10 year old male, 4’1” with black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow & grey in the shoulder area, long black pants w/ grey & black sandals. Last seen in North Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/HzSw3sRGhs — Don Prichard (@BSO_Don) August 12, 2020

Deputies said Shad was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with yellow and gray on the shoulder area, long black pants and gray and black sandals.

Deputies said Shad was last seen in North Lauderdale.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.