BSO searching for man who tried to kidnap woman walking dog in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who tried to kidnap a woman in Deerfield Beach.

Investigators have released a sketch of the subject who attempted to kidnap the woman while she was walking her dog at the Highland Village Gardens Park, Tuesday morning.

Detectives said the subject is a white male between the ages of 40 and 50. He stands approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds with gray/white hair.

The man is reported to have a belly and appeared to be dirty and homeless.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

