BSO searching for man who attacked jogger with sword over cart found in trash pile

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who attacked another man with a sword over a dump cart that was found in a trash pile in Oakland Park.

According to BSO, the incident took place July 15. Detectives said the victim was jogging around his neighborhood in Oakland Park when he came across a man searching through a bulk trash pile in front of a home near Prospect Road and Northwest 11th Terrace.

The jogger joined in on the search through the trash pile, which included rubble and discarded equipment. Eventually he came across a black plastic wheelbarrow that he took as his own.

However, deputies said, the other man became upset, feeling that he had rights over the pile.

“He apparently felt that he was there first, so he should have first dibs at anything that was in the pile,” said BSO spokesperson Keyla Concepcion. “Evidently, the jogger felt differently.”

Officials said the two men exchanged words, but the jogger then took the wheelbarrow home.

“He started to jog home with it. What he didn’t realize was that the man followed him home,” said Concepcion.

Investigators said the jogger eventually noticed that the other man had followed him to his home off Northwest 12th Avenue. The subject then attacked the jogger with a sword while trying to take the wheelbarrow. The ordeal was captured on surveillance video.

Deputies said the jogger pointed out that the man was being recorded, and he then left. However, he threatened to return.

The jogger then left the cart sitting in his front yard, and it was later picked up by a woman who dragged it away while she insulted the jogger.

Detectives believe the subject and woman know each other and are now looking to identify them.

If you have any information on their identities, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

