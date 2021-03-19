BSO Searching for family of little girl found wandering alone in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need the public’s help in locating the family of a young girl who was found alone in Lauderdale Lakes, Friday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the girl in the Somerset Apartments, located in the 2800 block of Somerset Drive, around 10 a.m.

The child is now with deputies at the BSO District 5 Station at 200 Northwest 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

If you know who the girl is or know where her family may be, you are urged to call BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

