DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida bank was ripped off in more ways than one.

An ATM machine at a Deerfield Beach Chase Bank near Powerline Road and Sample Road was ripped from its place at around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene where the area could be seen taped off.

The ATM was found feet away from its original spot.

It remains unclear if any money was taken from the machine.

Police are now searching for the person or people responsible.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

