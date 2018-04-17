WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are hoping surveillance video will help them catch two young men who stole merchandise from a jewelry store in Weston.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subjects entered Mia Jewelers of London at around 1 p.m. on March 7.

Security cameras then show the duo as they approach a salesperson. “They wanted to sell a watch,” said store employee Paula Sur.

The female clerk is seen leaving the counter for a few moments, and that’s when, Sur said, one of the men, seen wearing a jacket, took advantage of the situation to steal several items.

“She went to the back to ask something to the jeweler. They opened [a display case] carefully and took a watch and a ring,” said Sur.

Sur showed 7News the display case the thieves zeroed in. “They came over here and like slowly opened it,” she said.

“Their plan was to distract the salesperson,” said BSO spokesperson Gina Carter. “One of them went to a case and started trying to open it. Meanwhile, the other thief was trying to distract the salesperson, trying to get a fake appraisal for a watch.”

The clerk came back out, and then the man in the jacket even asked her a few questions. Moments later, they walked out of the store.

“They knew what they were doing,” said Carter. “They don’t seem nervous. Actually, they seem casual, cool and collected as they calmly walk out of the store with the stolen goods.”

Now authorities hope someone would come forward with information that will help detectives catch them. “We’re hoping somebody recognizes them and gives us the information we need to find them,” said Carter.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

