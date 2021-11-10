DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for help after a loved one was found dead along a busy South Florida highway.

Tyrone Arthus, 24, was shot on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie, just before 1:30 a.m. in October, and left to die.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 8, 17-year-old Marcus Cooper ordered Arthus out of the car on the highway, when he shot him several times and left him for dead.

Arthus’ mother, Marie Arthus, is looking for answers.

“I just want justice for my son,” she said. “He was not a bad person. He was not a bad kid. For them to take my son’s life and gun him down and left him like a dog on the side of the road, that wasn’t fair.”

Deputies said they have a crucial clue to work with in this crime. What they don’t know is where Marcus Cooper could be located.

“I don’t care where he’s at, whether it be in South Florida or Maine,” said Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. “He committed a crime in Broward County, and we’re gonna bring him back here.”

Tony is asking anyone with information to come forward or for Cooper to turn himself in.

“We encourage you to turn yourself in,” said Tony, “but make no mistake. We’re not going to wait for you to come in.”

“This is something that no one, no family wants to go through,” said Arthus’ aunt Marie Civil, “but unfortunately our family has to go through it.”

According to investigators, Cooper is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.