BSO searches for woman who allegedly drugged, robbed Georgia man at Dania Beach casino

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a thief after a Georgia man was drugged and robbed by a woman he met at a casino in Dania Beach.

It happened when he brought her back to his hotel room near North Federal Highway and Northeast Third Street.

The victim said when he woke up, the woman was gone.

He added that the $9,000 in cash he had with him at the time was taken.

If you have any information on this woman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

