DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 52-year-old woman out of Deerfield Beach.

Mary Lopiparo was last seen near 200 NE 21st Ave. at around 5 p.m. on March 12.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and a black sweater.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Mary Lopiparo? She was last seen at 5p.m. on 3/12/22 near 200 N.E. 21st Avenue in Deerfield Beach. She was wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and a black sweater. Call 954-321-4468 if you have information.

Lopiparo stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lopiparo’s whereabouts is urged to call 954-321-4468.

