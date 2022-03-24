DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 52-year-old woman out of Deerfield Beach.
Mary Lopiparo was last seen near 200 NE 21st Ave. at around 5 p.m. on March 12.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and a black sweater.
Lopiparo stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Lopiparo’s whereabouts is urged to call 954-321-4468.
