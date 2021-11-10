DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing out of Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 68-year-old Pascual Ortiz, who was last seen near 150 Stirling Road at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and dark-colored shoes.

Ortiz is described as having a medium build, standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds.

He has white hair and brown eyes.

According to Ortiz’s family, he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts is urged to call BSO at 954-321-4268 or 954-764-4357.

