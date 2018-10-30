BSO searches for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are ramping up efforts to find a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist.

At a press conference, Tuesday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office urged the public to come forward with details on the case and called for the driver to surrender to authorities.

The subject killed 55-year-old Alvin Tubbs on Sept. 22 in Pompano Beach.

Deputies said Tubbs was hit twice in the incident. The first driver stayed on the scene and tried to make sure Tubbs was OK.

However, before the first driver could render aid, a second driver hit Tubbs and dragged him about 50 feet before leaving him in the street.

Detectives are now looking for a car described as a metallic beige Toyota Corolla, manufactured between 2003 and 2008.

“We would like to speak to the individual. We’re looking for the public’s help in locating any vehicle that fits this description that have been stored, hidden, tampered with or repaired since the date of the incident,” said a detective.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

