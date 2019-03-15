BSO searches for driver in fatal Deerfield Beach hit-and-run

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run in Deerfield Beach.

Police believe suspect Michael David Green has gone into hiding after striking a 60-year-old man along Northeast Eller Street and North Federal Highway, around 7:20 p.m., on March 8.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Broward Health North with life-threatening injuries.

The victim died the following day.

If you have any information on Green’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

