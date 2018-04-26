BSO search for suspect in connection with home burglary in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a home burglary in Cooper City.

Officials are searching for Ryan Ouimet, who has been identified as the suspect that reportedly broke into a home along Palm Avenue and 49th Street, Monday.

Interior cameras at the Cooper City home were rolling as a criminal entered the premises in broad daylight. Police say the suspect made off with some jewelry.

If you have any information on this suspect’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

