FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy-involved shooting unfolded near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies tell 7News they witnessed a shooting near the 1900 block of Northwest 31st Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Saturday night.

They tried detaining the suspect, which lead to a shoot out between deputies and the alleged gunman.

According to investigators, one person inside a vehicle was shot, and taken to an area hospital. It’s unclear when the person was shot and by who.

The shooter took off from the scene and remains on the run Sunday morning.

No deputies were injured.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

