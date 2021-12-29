POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 82-year-old elderly man who went missing in Pompano Beach.

Robbie Burning was last seen Tuesday, near Northeast 44th Street and 18th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Burning stands about 6 feet tall, has black and white hair and blue eyes.

His family said he suffers from dementia.

He was driving a 2020 white Toyota Corolla with a Florida tag HLUD2.

Anyone with information on Burning’s whereabouts is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.