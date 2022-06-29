PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Antisemitic flyers that have been showing up at several South Florida neighborhoods have now been found in Parkland, authorities said, drawing concern among residents.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Parkland resident Paul Stuart said he’s perplexed by the messages of hate.

“There’s just no reason for it whatsoever,” he said.

Stuart, who isn’t Jewish, said he cannot make sense of the flyers.

“I just don’t get it. I couldn’t make heads or tails out of it,” he said. I didn’t even bother looking really at it, so I just figured it was some kind of stupid advertisement and threw it away.”

Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit said people started finding the flyers on Tuesday.

Investigators said a woman told the pamphlets reference gun control and immigration, while showing faces of prominent people with the Star of David on their foreheads.

The woman added that the flyers came with a baggie filled with corn kernels.

Detectives found similar hate speech directed at people of the Jewish faith at homes across the Parkland neighborhood.

“This type of hate speech is hurtful, it’s harmful, it’s intolerant,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

This isn’t the first time flyers like these have been found across South Florida. Recently, anti-Jewish printouts have been left at homes in Coral Gables and Miami, also with corn kernels inside.

“This is really hateful,” said Coral Gavles resident Richard Amundsen.

However, several South Florida Police agencies told 7News that, to date, no crime has been committed.

“What can you say about somebody like that?” said Stuart. “If you hate somebody, you need to understand why. There’s no reason to hate Jewish people.”

7News spoke to the group Stop Antisemitism, who are condemning Goyim Defense League.

Members of Stop Antisemitism said that the Goyim Defense League is behind the distributing of the flyers across South Florida.

It may not be a crime, but BSO investigators are asking if anyone has video of someone passing the flyers out or any other information to give them a call.

