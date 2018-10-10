BSO responds to shots fired at Pompano Beach park; no injuries

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a park in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at Vintage Park, located at 4661 North Federal Highway, just after 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said no one was hurt. Deputies continue to investigate.

