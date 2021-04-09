BSO responds to shooting in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has responded to a shooting in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene near Northeast 2nd Street and North Ocean Drive, Friday.

A white truck with bullet holes could be seen in the area.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, at least one person was grazed by a bullet.

At least one person was taken into custody.

Traffic has been blocked on the A1A and Hillsboro Boulevard Bridge in the area while investigators work the scene. It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.