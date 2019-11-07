BSO responds to Pompano Beach Middle School after student posts social media threat

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are patrolling the campus of Pompano Beach Middle School after a student posted a disturbing threat on social media.

The deputies responded to the school, located in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Fifth Avenue, on Thursday morning after they were made aware of a threat posted the night before.

Broward County Public Schools officials said a student posted a picture of a gun along with a map of where another student lived on Wednesday night.

It is unclear if the student has been taken into custody.

The extra presence of deputies at the school is a precaution, school officials said.

