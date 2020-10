POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bus and car collided in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred along Southwest 15th Street and 28th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Both the sedan and the bus were left heavily damaged.

7News cameras captured the gold sedan being towed away from the scene.

It remains unclear if any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.