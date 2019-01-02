BSO responds to barricaded man inside Cooper City home

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has responded to a man who has barricaded himself inside of a Cooper City home.

Deputies responded to the home near Lakeshore Drive and Stonebridge Parkway at around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

BSO said deputies responded to reports of car burglaries in progress. When they arrived, one of the suspects took off and ran into an open garage and crawled into the attic.

The SWAT team is now trying to get the subject out and into custody.

