OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office have rescued over a dozen dogs in distress in Oakland Park.

Investigators said the owner had kept them in outside kennels, and many of the canines did not have access to food or water.

The dogs were removed from the property, and the owner was given 13 animal confinement violation citations.

