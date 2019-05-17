BSO releases surveillance video of 4 men in clumsy armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video footage of four men involved in a clumsy armed robbery outside of a Lauderdale Lakes liquor store.

Cameras were rolling outside of the liquor store on the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street, catching a newer-model white four-door Volvo parking at approximately 7:15 p.m., Sunday.

Deputies said once a customer left the store, three men armed with handguns and long rifles made their way out of the vehicle.

The crooks could be seen on the surveillance video surrounding the victim and pinning him to the ground as they searched him.

The men could be seen fumbling with different items multiple times throughout the armed robbery.

Deputies said at one point, the armed robbers struggled to collect a rifle placed on the ground near the victim.

A fourth armed robber later made his way out of the Volvo and into the victim’s car to take an unknown item.

Authorities said the men then took off in the Volvo.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

