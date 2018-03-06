BSO releases report about suspected Parkland shooter’s time in jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have released a report detailing suspected Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s time in jail.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released the report, Tuesday, shedding light on how Cruz is spending his days locked up in solitary confinement at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

The report states Cruz is “isolated from other inmates.”

In the report, officers described Cruz as, “Clean shaven. Hair groomed. No eye contact given during interaction. Often sits with a blank stare, appears to be in thought.”

Officers said that most days, Cruz is “cooperative” and “logical and coherent,” according to the report.

On Feb. 23, Cruz “appeared to break out in laughter both during and immediately following his professional visit,” the report said. The report did not indicate who Cruz met with.

Another day, Cruz “ate all of his lunch. Four slices of break, apple, jelly, peanut butter, cookies and juice,” as described in the report.

According to the report, Cruz has had a “family visit,” although it remains unknown who the visiting family member was.

One night, Cruz “requested to read a Bible,” the report said.

On Tuesday, a secret grand jury met in Broward County to formally charge Cruz with the 17 murders of the victims killed in the shooting.

“This is the grand jury. Various folks have been subpoenaed to come and to give testimony,” said attorney Jim Lewis.

Lewis represents the Snead family, who took Cruz in after his mother died. Cruz was living with the Sneads at the time of the shooting.

“I think they’re gonna want to know what was going on with Nick Cruz in the 90 days that they lived with him prior to the shooting,” said Lewis, “you know, whether they saw anything. They’re gonna wanna know, obviously, about the access to weapons that he had in the home.”

Fifteen-year-old Anthony Borges was shot five times and seriously injured.

He can’t walk, and now his family said they will be suing BSO, Broward County and the school district.

“I understand it. They have an absolute right to do it,” said Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. “They’ve been through a horrific tragedy, they’re suffering enormous pain around that. I’m just focused on trying to move the district forward.”

