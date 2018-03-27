BSO releases photos of items stolen from Stoneman Douglas memorial site

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the items stolen from the memorial site at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Among the items were flags, a shadow box with photos of the victims, pinwheels, stuffed animals and framed poems.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Michael Kennedy and 40-year-old Kara O’Neil, and charged them each with one count of disfiguring a tomb or monument, a third-degree felony.

BSO responded to the scene after receiving phone calls about people raiding the memorial. When they responded to the scene, deputies said they found the couple placing a bundle of pinwheels in the back of their car.

Investigators said the couple appeared to be intoxicated and were belligerent with the deputies.

Upon hearing of the crime, visitors at the memorial were horrified. “This is unbelievable that people would do such a heinous thing when this is a shrine, and they would steal things from it,” said visitor Carol Steinman. “It’s absolutely outrageous. It belittles the whole universe — the spectrum of human kind.”

The City of Parkland has announced that they will begin to pick up all the items from the memorial on Wednesday. All of the mementos left behind will be moved into a climate-controlled storage until they can be incorporated into any permanent memorial that’s erected.

Both Kennedy and and O’Neil remain in jail on a $1,000. They have also been ordered to stay away from the school upon their release.

