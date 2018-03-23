BSO releases body cam footage of Zachary Cruz trespassing arrest

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the body camera footage of the arrest of Zachary Cruz for trespassing onto Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s campus.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Cruz speaking to deputies. Deputies could be heard asking why Cruz was at the school, to which he responds, “I just wanted to kinda take it all in.”

Initially, deputies appeared to only issue Cruz a warning. However, Cruz is later escorted to the back of a cruiser after officers mentioned that he had been on the school campus before.

Cruz is the younger brother of accused Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz. Deputies said he gunned down 17 people inside the high school on Feb. 14.

Zachary Cruz is currently being held on a $500,000 bond and has been ordered to stay away from the campus, and he has also been banned from Broward County if he is released.

The sheriff’s office also filed for a risk protection order against Zachary Cruz in circuit court under a new “red flag law” that was just signed by the governor last week.

If a judge approves the request, Cruz would be involuntarily hospitalized for a mental health evaluation and barred from possessing firearms.

