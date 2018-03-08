BSO releases 911 calls from Stoneman Douglas shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released some recordings of the 911 calls made during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Calls from the Feb. 14 shooting show confusion and fear as the dispatchers work to understand what was going on in the school.

In one call, a student could be heard whispering to the 911 operator: “Someone’s shooting up the school at Stoneman Douglas.”

In another, a woman can be heard saying to a student at Stoneman Douglas during the shooting, “I love you, I love you, it’s mom… It’s okay, it’s okay. I love you, it’s going to be fine. Can you hide somewhere? Can you play dead? You need to. If he shoots, play dead.”

One person said they were calling 911 on behalf of a mother whose daughter was in the school at the time of the shooting.

Another mom was reading texts to dispatchers from her daughter and said, “There were three shot in her room. Oh, my God. Oh, my God.”‘

A Parkland resident who lives near the school called 911 to tell dispatchers he could hear several gunshots coming from Stoneman Douglas.

Seventeen people were killed and 14 people were injured in the Valentine’s Day shooting.

