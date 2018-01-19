BSO release surveillance video of Dania Beach warehouse burglary

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a warehouse robbery in Dania Beach.

Video shows two men climbing into the Electro95 warehouse at 1902 Tigertale Blvd., just before midnight, on Dec. 23.

The pair cut a hole in the ceiling and dropped into the warehouse. Investigators said the pair then disabled the alarm system, opened the bay door and proceeded to load a box truck with half a million dollars in electronics.

BSO detectives believe at least five people were involved and believe they used three vehicles make off with their steal.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

