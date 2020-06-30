BSO release names of deputies, suspect involved in Wilton Manors shooting

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two deputies and the suspect involved in a shooting at a Wilton Manors parking lot.

Detective Thomas Golebiewski, 53, and detective Timothy Schaub, 33, were at the scene along North Andrews Avenue and 26th Drive on June 19 when BSO tried to arrest a man in connection to a drug investigation.

Deputies said they were forced to fire when the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Shane Lyons, shot at them.

Lyons was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

He faces several charges, including three counts of attempted felony murder.

