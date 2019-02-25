FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is ready to roll with a new addition that will help them defuse bomb threats.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony received the keys to a new bomb squad vehicle, Monday.

The truck comes with a robot, X-ray machines and other equipment needed to deal with a bomb threat.

The Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County delivered on a promise to help arm the agency for critical events after the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6, 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.