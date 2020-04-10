BSO: President of Broward deputies union suspended with pay

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has suspended the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Association with pay, according to an internal affairs memo, days after he wrote a letter in a newspaper criticizing the Broward Sheriff’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo sent out on Friday, the law enforcement agency notified Jeff Bell of his suspension.

According to the memo, the department suspended Bell due to allegations of:

Truthfulness

Corrupt practices

Employee statements

Conduct unbecoming of an employee

Discretion

Last weekend, Bell wrote a letter that was published in the SunSentinel that criticized Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s response to COVID-19 within the department.

As of Friday, 59 employees within BSO have tested positive for COVID-19, while 226 are not working and being monitored for the virus.

So far, 284 BSO employees have recovered and returned to work.

The memo also stated Bell cannot discuss the internal affairs investigation except with his attorney and the investigator assigned to the case.

A BSO spokesperson said Tony will not be commenting on the internal affairs investigation.

