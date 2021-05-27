POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Pompano Beach community welcomed a toddler back home from the hospital with a parade days after he was bitten by a dog in his leg.

Cruisers and fire trucks sounded their sirens to welcome 2-year-old Benji home on Thursday, a few weeks after he was bitten by a pit bull in his front yard.

“Welcome home, Benji! Welcome home,” an officer said on a loudspeaker.

“No little child, nobody should go through that type of trauma and tragedy,” BSO Maj. Wayne Adkins said.

Benji was playing with his mother when the attack happened. She said she lifted her son into her arms as the dog approached.

“The dog actually came, and he snatched him from her arms,” Daisy Borja, Benji’s sister, said. “He snatched his leg as if was carrying him right here. The dog came and jumped and grabbed his thigh and pulled him down.”

Benji was rushed to the hospital, where he received dozens of stitches to close the wounds.

Deputies said when they are working with children, the job becomes tougher.

“It becomes twice as emotional, three times as emotional because there is a small child involved,” BSO Deputy Aaron Moore said.

The family said Benji’s leg is healing, and he returned to playing outside. They also feel grateful for the welcome from authorities.

“We didn’t expect it to be this big and this many people to come,” Borja said. “I’m really thankful for everyone that came.”

Officials said the pit bull that bit Benji has been put down.

