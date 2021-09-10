FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of an employee who died from COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office announced the death of 54-year-old Tasha Blackwood, Friday. She passed away on Tuesday after being hospitalized on Aug. 22.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Confinement Status Specialist II Tasha Blackwood.



Ms. Blackwood is a 20-year veteran of the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Blackwood was a 20-year veteran and worked as a Confinement Status Specialist with the department.

“Blackwood was a valued employee to the Confinement Status Unit at the Main Jail,” BSO said. “She was part of the Central Intake team that received the Grand Cordon Unit Award in October 2014 and the Meritorious Service Award for the 2009 Department of Detention Support Unit of the Year in March 2010.”

“Everyone knows Tasha was the go-to for anything you needed. Nothing was too small or too big,” said coworker Shelby Thompkins. “She was always willing to help anyone regardless of the task. Tasha was there for deputies, supervisors and especially her co-workers, helping us at work or in our personal lives,” Thompkins said.

Blackwood is survived by a host of relatives and friends.

