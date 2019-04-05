BSO: Man used debit card stolen from car at Pompano Beach Walmart

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man who broke into a bank in Pompano Beach and used a debit card he stole there at a nearby Walmart.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, someone broke into a car in a residential neighborhood in North Lauderdale and stole the victim’s Wells Fargo debit card, March 22.

Investigators believe the subject wasn’t sure the card would work, so just over an hour after the burglary, he decided to test it at the Walmart Supercenter at 2300 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Officials said the thief bought a candy bar, but when he tried to purchase a $205 gift card, the debit card was declined.

Detectives said he left the Walmart in a white four-door Dodge Charger.

Authorities said the subject has a slim build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a white -shirt, dark colored pants and sandals.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

