WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving family is demanding justice after the body of a man on the autism spectrum was found on the street in a West Park neighborhood, and authorities said they are investigating the discovery as a hit-and-run.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along Southwest 20th Street and 42nd Avenue, early Friday morning.

“At around 6 a.m. this morning, the victim was possibly lying in the roadway when a vehicle, believed to be a 2017 or newer model Mercedes-Benz heading southbound, struck the victim and left the scene,” said Carey Codd of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a bicyclist found the man’s body in the middle of the roadway, along the southbound lane of 42nd Avenue.

However, investigators have not determined whether the man was already dead when he was struck.

“I know my son has been hit, but I just want justice, and I need somebody to come up. I’m gonna get justice for my son,” said the victim’s mother, Renita Neal.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen on the roadway.

Neal said her son, Deandre, was in his 30s and was hit near their home.

“He was autistic. He was a neighborhood friend. Everybody loved him,” she said.

Friday afternoon, people began to leave flowers near the spot where he was found.

Detectives said they want to speak with the driver of the Mercedes to figure out exactly what happened.

“The vehicle would likely have damage to its lower half, right front passenger side of that car, so anyone who knows anything, they’re urged to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers,” said Codd.

“Somebody gonna come clean about it. People talk. I’m gonna know. I want justice for my son,” said Neal.

Detectives are combing through surveillance video from nearby homes, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

