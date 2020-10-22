BSO: Man killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene near Northwest 17th Terrace and West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 5 a.m., Thursday.

A male pedestrian was found deceased at the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the area where BSO cruisers could be seen blocking the roadway.

The incident remains under investigation, but the roadway has since been reopened.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.