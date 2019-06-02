BSO: Man jailed in fatal 2018 Pembroke Park shooting released by mistake

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies admitted they made a mistake when they allowed the release of an inmate charged in a fatal 2018 shooting of a man in Pembroke Park.

Officials said Eric Vail was let out of the Broward County Jail on Thursday after his charge was upgraded from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.

BSO spokesperson Keyla Concepcion has issued a statement that reads in part, “On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office received unequivocal direction from the State Attorney’s Office that the second-degree murder charge on Eric Vail had been dismissed. We did not have and have not yet located any documentation stating the subject was to be held on another charge. Our main priority at this time is to locate and apprehend this dangerous criminal.”

Vail is accused of killing Wadarius Harris in the drive-by shooting of 27-year-old Wadarius Harris along Southwest 32nd Street and 52nd Avenue, back in October.

Investigators said Vail used an AR-15-style rifle to kill the victim.

If you have any information on Vail’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

