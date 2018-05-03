BSO make arrest connected to Cooper City home burglary

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested Ryan Ouimet for his alleged involvement in a Cooper City home burglary, Tuesday.

Officials were searching for Ouimet after identifying him as the suspect that reportedly broke into a home along Palm Avenue and 49th Street on April 23.

Interior cameras at the Cooper City home were rolling as a criminal entered the premises in broad daylight. Police said the suspect made off with some jewelry.

Police also arrested Ouimet’s girlfriend, Carly Morgan, Monday.

Morgan is suspected of being Ouimet’s getaway driver, allegedly helped him evade police. She has since bonded out of jail.

Officials said they have photos of jewelry that was found in Ouimet’s possession.

Burglary victims are advised to contact Cooper City deputies at 954-435-2200 to check if their stolen items are among the pile.

A police report and, ideally, a photograph of the stolen item is required.

