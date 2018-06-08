BSO major: school district may be better served by forming its own police department

SUNRISE, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — A Broward Sheriff’s Office major told the commission investigating the Florida school massacre that it may make more sense for Broward schools to have their own police force.

Maj. Nichole Anderson told the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission on Friday that her office believes Broward County would be better served if the school district formed its own police department. She said similar arrangements work well in the neighboring counties of Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

The topic on the table for Friday’s MSD Public Safety Commission meeting centered around school resource officers.

April Schentrup, mother to MSD shooting victim Carmen Schentrup and a school principal in the district, explained how a school resource officer should act.

“Well, I think it’s an important role,” said Schentrup. “As a school principal, we know that it’s not just a person in that position — it’s the right person in that position, so understanding what their roles and responsibilities are — they talked about the training today — all the things that they are required to do.”

In Broward, the sheriff’s office and several municipal police departments provide officers, each following different procedures. Anderson says having one county school police department would create uniform policies and funding.

Broward Deputy Scot Peterson was assigned to Stoneman Douglas when the Feb. 14 massacre happened. He retired after being criticized for not rushing into the building where seventeen students and teachers were killed.

